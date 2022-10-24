For the drive home in Tulsa: Rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly…
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
Today will be warmer. Highs will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies.
It will be a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s. As we move through the afternoon the highs will warm into the low-…
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.