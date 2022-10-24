Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.