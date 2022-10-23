For the drive home in Tulsa: Windy early with showers becoming likely later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."
It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly…
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
Today will be warmer. Highs will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies.
It will be a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s. As we move through the afternoon the highs will warm into the low-…
Today we will have more sunshine than Sunday. After clearing skies overnight, sunshine will persist through the afternoon. Cooler air settles …
It will be chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm by the afternoon. Highs today will jump back into the upper-70s with sunny skies an…