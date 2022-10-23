Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Windy early with showers becoming likely later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.