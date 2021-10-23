Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.