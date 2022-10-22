Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.