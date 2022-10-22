Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."
It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly…
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Today will be warmer. Highs will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies.
It will be a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s. As we move through the afternoon the highs will warm into the low-…
After last night's cold front we can expect much different conditions today. A few lingering showers are possible early, then we will see clou…
Today we will have more sunshine than Sunday. After clearing skies overnight, sunshine will persist through the afternoon. Cooler air settles …
Changes will come this evening as a cold front is forecast to move across the state. Before it does the temperatures will warm into the upper …
It will be chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm by the afternoon. Highs today will jump back into the upper-70s with sunny skies an…