Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.