Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

