Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.