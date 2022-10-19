This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
