Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

