Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Changes will come this evening as a cold front is forecast to move across the state. Before it does the temperatures will warm into the upper …
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
It will be a chilly start, and a colder afternoon. Temperatures today will start near that freezing mark, and only warm to the low-50s. Mostly…
Today will be dry, sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph.
Today will be cooler with a north breeze and sunny skies. Highs by the afternoon will only warm to the low 70s.
After last night's cold front we can expect much different conditions today. A few lingering showers are possible early, then we will see clou…
Today we will have more sunshine than Sunday. After clearing skies overnight, sunshine will persist through the afternoon. Cooler air settles …
There is a slight chance for a few morning showers, but that will quickly move out as a front pushes through, increasing the winds from the no…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hai…