This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
