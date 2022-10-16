 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

