Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low a…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a…