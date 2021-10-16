Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.