Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
In the 1800s people didn't have the tools we do now. So predictions had to come from scales they developed on their own, like this one that uses visual observations.
Changes will come this evening as a cold front is forecast to move across the state. Before it does the temperatures will warm into the upper …
There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers today, mainly mid-morning, but then again later in the evening and overnight we will see a f…
It was so nice to get a little rainfall on Monday. The chance for a few showers lingers this morning, but will start to taper by the afternoo…
Today will be dry, sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph.
Today will be cooler with a north breeze and sunny skies. Highs by the afternoon will only warm to the low 70s.
After a very fall-like day yesterday, today we will see temperatures about 9-10 degrees warmer. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light s…
There is a slight chance for a few morning showers, but that will quickly move out as a front pushes through, increasing the winds from the no…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…