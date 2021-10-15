 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News