Tulsa's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
