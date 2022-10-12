 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

