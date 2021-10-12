Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
