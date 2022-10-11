Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.