Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low a…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. To…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…