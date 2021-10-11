Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.