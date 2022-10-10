Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.