Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.