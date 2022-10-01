Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.