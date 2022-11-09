 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

