Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.