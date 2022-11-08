This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Tornadoes inflicted massive damage in Idabel and other areas and caused the death of at least one person in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas on Friday evening, according to news reports and social media posts from that region.
February will bring an impressive cooling trend down the center of the country, including Tulsa. "It is really more likely that we will see a white St. Patty’s Day," says one weather expert.
Most weather models indicate thunderstorm development mainly east and south of Tulsa.
The biggest threat remains gusty winds and hail, but a few spin-up tornadoes are not out of the question.
There is a chance for a few severe storms today as an upper-level trough moves through the area. This will bring a cold front that will spark …
Some meteorologists tend to favor the change from daylight saving time to standard time because they get the updates on weather models one hour earlier.
After clouds and showers exit the region overnight, we will be left with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.
There are more clouds moving into the region today ahead of the next system that will pass over NE Oklahoma on Friday.
Have an umbrella with you this morning, we have a chance for scattered showers for the first half of the day. By mid-morning, the rain should …
Today will be another warm and mostly sunny day. It will be a little breezy at times, but the winds will really kick up tomorrow.