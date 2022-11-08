Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.