For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degre…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…