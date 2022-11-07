For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
