This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
