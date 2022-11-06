Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
