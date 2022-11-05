For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
