Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

