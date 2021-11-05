Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will se…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area.…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Exp…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …