Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.