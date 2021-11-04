This evening in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
