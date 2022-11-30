For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.
A string of dry days is expected, but as we head into the coming weekend our chance for rain will increase once again.
The rain will move out today and leave us with clearing skies. Highs will reach back into the mid 50s and we will see a north wind at 5-10 mph.
The chance for rain sticks around for the morning hours, but it looks like it should move out by the second half of the day. If any showers po…
There will be a break from the rain today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Today the highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average. Typically our highs this time of year are around 56 degrees. Today's forecast high is…
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
It will be a warmer start to the week with temperatures near 60 and sunny skies today. Tomorrow will be even warmer. Highs will soar to near 7…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …