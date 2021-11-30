 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

