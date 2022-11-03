Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
