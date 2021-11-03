Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
