Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
