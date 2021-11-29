 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

