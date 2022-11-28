Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.