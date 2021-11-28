This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to…