Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

