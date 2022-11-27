Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
