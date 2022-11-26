 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

