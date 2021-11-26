 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa



Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

