Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …