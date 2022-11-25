 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert