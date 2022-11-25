Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.