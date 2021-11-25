Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to…