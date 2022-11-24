 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

