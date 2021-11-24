This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
