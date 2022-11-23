This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with showers. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
