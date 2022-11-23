 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with showers. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert